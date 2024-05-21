Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 12,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

