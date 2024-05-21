KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at 0.39 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $70.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.88.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.50 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,667.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KULR Technology Group news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

