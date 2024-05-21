Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Insider Teresa Brophy Bair Sells 2,615 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 538,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000.

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

