Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.3 %

Kyndryl stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.57. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.