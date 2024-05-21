Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kyndryl Stock Up 0.3 %
Kyndryl stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.57. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $28.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Kyndryl Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
