LexinFintech (LX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $311.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.01.

LexinFintech Cuts Dividend

About LexinFintech

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

