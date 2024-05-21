Li Auto Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 92,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 197% compared to the average daily volume of 31,168 call options.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Li Auto

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.