Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CAO Ryan T. Gosney Sells 2,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,490,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 131,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

