Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CAO Ryan T. Gosney Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

