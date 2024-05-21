Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Michael M. Mccann Buys 2,099 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,010.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Limbach Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LMB stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Limbach by 691.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

