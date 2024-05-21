Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Michael M. Mccann Buys 2,099 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael M. Mccann acquired 2,099 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.77 per share, with a total value of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,010.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Limbach Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of LMB stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $142.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
