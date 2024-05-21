LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of LivePerson worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 35,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPSN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

LivePerson stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

