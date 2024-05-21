Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 40,063 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,063 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 254,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,457,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,724 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,377,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,826,000 after acquiring an additional 112,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 70,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,435 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet
Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %
Alphabet stock opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.