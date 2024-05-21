Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 4,569 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,548,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,212,248,000 after purchasing an additional 130,895 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 247,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $122,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $884.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.