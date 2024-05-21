M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Trading Down 7.4%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

M3 Trading Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

M3 Company Profile

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

