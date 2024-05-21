Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Shares Down 2.9%

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 87,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 699% from the average session volume of 10,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited on 27 April 2011, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust and was subsequently renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

