Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQ stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

