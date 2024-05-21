Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Trading Down 1.8 %

MQ stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.