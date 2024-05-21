Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Masimo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.58. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

