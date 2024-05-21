Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 364 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after acquiring an additional 934,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 104,835 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $3,263,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 71,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,711,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

