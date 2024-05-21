Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HCC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

