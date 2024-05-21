Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 37,556 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 29,131,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after buying an additional 2,336,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,413 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,470,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

