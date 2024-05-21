Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Navient worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 858,890 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $13,546,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $2,441,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Navient by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 107,543 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.39. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

