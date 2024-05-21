Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $653.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.