Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.63 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Copa worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in Copa by 16.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 23,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Copa by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Copa by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.83.

Copa Stock Down 2.9 %

CPA stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

