Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $901,000 Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Terex were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after buying an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $36,672,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after buying an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1,231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 146,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5,549.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TEX opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,752.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,229 shares of company stock worth $9,080,064. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.