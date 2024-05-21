Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.37 Million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

