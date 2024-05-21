Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $914,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $133.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

