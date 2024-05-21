Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 278 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

