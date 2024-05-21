Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 605 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,316. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

