Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,435 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.