Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANF opened at $144.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $146.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.05.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

