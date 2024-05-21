Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 15,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 5,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.