Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.
Mercari Company Profile
Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
