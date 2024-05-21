Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin Sells 4,505 Shares

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $108,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Metallus Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTUS opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Metallus Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Metallus Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

