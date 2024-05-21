MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MetLife by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

