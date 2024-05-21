MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.23

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.27. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 77,804 shares.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
