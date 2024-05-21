MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.23

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.27. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 77,804 shares.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

