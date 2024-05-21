MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.63

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.64. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 148,596 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
