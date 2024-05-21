MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.63

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.64. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 148,596 shares traded.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 31,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

