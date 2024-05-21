Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $475.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $426.77 and last traded at $423.98. Approximately 4,431,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 21,291,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MSFT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 66,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 24,280 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

