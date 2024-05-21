Mingteng International Co. Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on May 28th (NASDAQ:MTEN)

Mingteng International’s (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 28th. Mingteng International had issued 1,275,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,100,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Get Mingteng International alerts:

Mingteng International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEN opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Mingteng International has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Mingteng International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mingteng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mingteng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.