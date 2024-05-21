Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,320 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.