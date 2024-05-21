Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,500 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

