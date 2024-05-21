Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,601 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Liquidia worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth about $1,933,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Liquidia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Liquidia by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444 in the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

