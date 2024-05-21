Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,582,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 161,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 116,225 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNL opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.