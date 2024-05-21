Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of IRT opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

