Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,399 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $715,198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after purchasing an additional 233,015 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,294,000 after purchasing an additional 201,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,201 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

