Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.50 Million Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.87% of Innoviz Technologies worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVZ. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVZ shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.