Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 825 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

