Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

