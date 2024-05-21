Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $105,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SITE opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

