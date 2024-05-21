monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.50.
MNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
monday.com Price Performance
Shares of MNDY stock opened at $229.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.20. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.70 and a beta of 1.24.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.