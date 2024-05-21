monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.50.

MNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $229.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.20. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $239.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.70 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

