Monolith Management Ltd Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,000. NVIDIA makes up 5.0% of Monolith Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,144,490,000 after buying an additional 1,941,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,702,951,000 after buying an additional 1,805,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $728,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $884.78 and a 200-day moving average of $691.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.