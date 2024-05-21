Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 265.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 1,375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Monro by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 1,590.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Stock Performance

MNRO stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $801.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

